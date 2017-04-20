DONATE

LPTV NEWS

City Of Bemidji Announces Summer Road Construction Projects

Josh Peterson
Apr. 20 2017
Leave a Comment

The city of Bemidji, released information Thursday on some of the cities summer road construction projects.

One of Bemidji’s road reconstruction projects will be on Delton Avenue from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive. The project is expected to normal working hours from 7:00am until 7:00pm, Monday through Friday, including some Saturdays. Delton Avenue will be closed to thru traffic.

The Delton Avenue reconstruction project is expected to be completed by July 3.

The city of Bemidji also has multiple street renewal projects planned:

  • Roosevelt Road SW from Clausen Avenue to Washington Avenue (197)
  • Shevlin Avenue SW from Roosevelt Road to 7th Street
  • 25th Street NW from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue
  • Minnesota Avenue from 25th Street to 26th Street
  • 29th Street from Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive

Normal working hours for these project swill be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday and some Saturdays. The majority of the project area will remain passable to residents living inside the construction area throughout the project. However, the road will be closed to thru traffic. Local traffic will be detoured on adjacent streets.

The planned completion date for these projects is August 18.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

Northwoods Adventure: Exploring Area Trails

Community Spotlight: Easter Egg Hunt

Severe Weather Awareness Week

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

After being charged with a felony in February for allegedly arranging to meet and have sex with an undercover officer who was believed to be a
Posted on Apr. 20 2017

Recently Added

Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

Minnesota Lawmakers Consider Making Student Fees Optional

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

Dayton Opens Door To Tax Hike-Free Transportation Plan

Posted on Apr. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.