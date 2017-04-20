City Of Bemidji Announces Summer Road Construction Projects
The city of Bemidji, released information Thursday on some of the cities summer road construction projects.
One of Bemidji’s road reconstruction projects will be on Delton Avenue from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive. The project is expected to normal working hours from 7:00am until 7:00pm, Monday through Friday, including some Saturdays. Delton Avenue will be closed to thru traffic.
The Delton Avenue reconstruction project is expected to be completed by July 3.
The city of Bemidji also has multiple street renewal projects planned:
- Roosevelt Road SW from Clausen Avenue to Washington Avenue (197)
- Shevlin Avenue SW from Roosevelt Road to 7th Street
- 25th Street NW from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue
- Minnesota Avenue from 25th Street to 26th Street
- 29th Street from Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive
Normal working hours for these project swill be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday and some Saturdays. The majority of the project area will remain passable to residents living inside the construction area throughout the project. However, the road will be closed to thru traffic. Local traffic will be detoured on adjacent streets.
The planned completion date for these projects is August 18.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More
Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More
Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More