City Of Bemidji Announces Summer Road Construction Projects

The city of Bemidji, released information Thursday on some of the cities summer road construction projects.

One of Bemidji’s road reconstruction projects will be on Delton Avenue from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive. The project is expected to normal working hours from 7:00am until 7:00pm, Monday through Friday, including some Saturdays. Delton Avenue will be closed to thru traffic.

The Delton Avenue reconstruction project is expected to be completed by July 3.

The city of Bemidji also has multiple street renewal projects planned:

Roosevelt Road SW from Clausen Avenue to Washington Avenue (197)

Shevlin Avenue SW from Roosevelt Road to 7 th Street

Street 25 th Street NW from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue

Street NW from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue Minnesota Avenue from 25 th Street to 26 th Street

Street to 26 Street 29th Street from Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive

Normal working hours for these project swill be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday and some Saturdays. The majority of the project area will remain passable to residents living inside the construction area throughout the project. However, the road will be closed to thru traffic. Local traffic will be detoured on adjacent streets.

The planned completion date for these projects is August 18.