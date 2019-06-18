Lakeland PBS
City Of Bemidji Accepting Applications For 2019 Specialty Archery Hunt

Jun. 18 2019

The city of Bemidji is now accepting applications for permits to participate in any of the three special white-tailed deer archery hunts scheduled within the city.

The hunts will follow the regular Minnesota deer archery season, which runs September 14 through December 31, 2019.

  • The Bemidji Regional Airport hunt will take place on airport property (outside the fenced areas). Hunting will be allowed by city permit and only 20 permits will be issued.
  • The Ward 5 – Northeast Lake Bemidji hunt will take place in designated areas situated in the northeast section of Bemidji (Ward 5) on private and public property.
  • The Ward 4 – West Bemidji hunt will take place in designated areas situated in west and southwest sections of Bemidji (Ward 4) on private and public property.

Depending on the number of applications received, a lottery drawing may be held in order to determine which applicants will receive a permit.

Since these are all considered special archery hunts, the state will allow participants to harvest up to five deer. Hunt participants are responsible for purchasing the appropriate state hunting licenses and permits to participate in the hunt.

Special hunt regulations, applications, maps, and additional information can be found at Bemidji City Hall or on the city’s website at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. All applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Rachel Johnson

