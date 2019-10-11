City Of Baxter Now Accepting Credit Cards For Utility Bill Payments

Residents of Baxter can now pay their utility bill payments with credit cards. The city announced the addition method of payment on Wednesday, October 9th.

Utility bill payments by credit card can be made directly on the city’s website or by stopping at City Hall. Utility bill payments can also be made at the City Hall drop box or by enrolling in monthly auto pay from your checking or savings account.

For more information on these payment options, you can view the “Pay Utility Bill” tab located on the home page of the city’s website. In the future, the option to pay with a credit card will be available for other city services.