Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

City Of Baxter Now Accepting Credit Cards For Utility Bill Payments

Oct. 11 2019

Residents of Baxter can now pay their utility bill payments with credit cards. The city announced the addition method of payment on Wednesday, October 9th.

Utility bill payments by credit card can be made directly on the city’s website or by stopping at City Hall. Utility bill payments can also be made at the City Hall drop box or by enrolling in monthly auto pay from your checking or savings account.

For more information on these payment options, you can view the “Pay Utility Bill” tab located on the home page of the city’s website. In the future, the option to pay with a credit card will be available for other city services.

Chaz Mootz

Contact Lakeland News

Chaz Mootz
cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Gander Outdoors To Close

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

In Business: Pampered Pets Expands To Offer More Than Just Grooming Services

Open House Set For Future Of Highway 371 In Brainerd Lakes Area

Latest Story

Comments Sought On Leech Lake Recreation Area Campsite Changes

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on proposed changes to the Leech Lake Recreation Area campground.
Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Latest Stories

Comments Sought On Leech Lake Recreation Area Campsite Changes

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Brainerd Girls Swimming Falls To Sartell

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Brainerd Volleyball Takes Loss Against Willmar

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Greenway Volleyball Gets Win Over Duluth Marshall

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Bemidji Girls Swimming Falls To Moorhead

Posted on Oct. 11 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.