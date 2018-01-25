DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji City Council To Revisit Paul Bunyan “Dress Up” Ordinance

Josh Peterson
Jan. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

They are one of the most iconic road side attractions in the United States. Bemidji’s statue of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox find themselves at the center of controversy after being dressed in a giant hockey jersey for Bemidji’s Hockey Day Minnesota announcement.

For the Hockey Day Minnesota committee, a lot of time and planning went into preparing the jersey for the big announcment.

Over the years many items have adorned Paul Bunyan promoting special events happening in the city. Some of those items still remain on display inside the Tourist Information Center.

Each year thousands of visitors come to Paul Bunyan Park to get their photograph taken with the iconic statues and some of those guests tell us that they wouldn’t mind if Paul Bunyan was dressed up for an event.

At Monday’s work session, council members said they are ready to revisit the ordinance that was put in place in 2014.

With conversations talking about repealing or replacing the ordinance, pro or con, the main objective is to keep Paul Bunyan standing tall and proud.

The Bemidji City Council will discuss possible changes to the ordinance at next Monday’s work session.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwest Technical College Offering Scholarships For 1st Time Students

Common Ground 907: TAD Talks in Bemidji

Northwoods Adventure: Ice Fishing

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Recent Show

Common Ground 907: TAD Talks in Bemidji

Go behind-the-scenes at the 2016 TAD Talks event at Bemidji State University. The School of Technology, Art, & Design hosts industry-leading
Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Recently Added

Common Ground 907: TAD Talks in Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Lakeland Currents: ACT on Alzheimer's

Posted on Jan. 19 2018

Backroads: MIDIots

Posted on Jan. 18 2018

Common Ground 906: Women of the Woods

Posted on Jan. 17 2018

Lakeland Currents: Fish Management Practices

Posted on Jan. 12 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.