Citizens Help Rescue Two Individuals After Canoe Capsized on Spirit Lake
Two individuals were able to get to shore safely after multiple citizens came to the rescue after a canoe capsized around 7:30 p.m. on May 6.
William Lee, 27 of Menahga and Grace Lee, 18, of Menahga were canoe fishing on Spirit Lake when the canoe capsized. Grace Lee was attempting to change position in the canoe when the two fell into the water.
Multiple citizens responded in two pontoons and a paddle boat to assist. Both individuals were treated by the Menaga First Responders and Tri County Ambulance and released with no injuries.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First responders, Menahga Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.
