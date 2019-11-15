Lakeland PBS

Church Leaders Get Together For Annual Faith Leader Luncheon in Brainerd

Nathan Green — Nov. 15 2019

Church leaders from all over the Brainerd Lakes area gathered at First Lutheran Church in Brainerd for the annual Faith Leader Luncheon. The gathering gave church leaders an opportunity to converse and connect with one another.

Bridges of Hope was the host of the church event, where members of the group were able to reinforce their goals of strengthening families, engaging the community, and developing resources. The biggest benefit from the annual meeting is getting all of the area church leaders together and making sure everyone is on the same page about the community.

“Getting them in the same place is vitally important because we want to be able to give them feedback about the work we do, the difference they help us make in the community. Missions are built on love, and the fruit of the mission and the sacrifices they make, so I challenge everyone to join Bridges of Hope to continue making a difference in the community,” said Bernadette Foh, executive director for Bridges of Hope.

If anyone is interested in volunteering at Bridges of Hope in Brainerd, you can stop in at their office Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

