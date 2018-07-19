Church Basement Ladies Perform at Central Lakes College

The second installment of the Brainerd Community Theatre summer series gets underway tonight with the performance of the Church Basement Ladies at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Community Theatre’s goal is to provide local theatre talent with opportunities in the summer. The Church Basement Ladies only has a cast of five members, but all are local and experienced talent. The performance is a combination of a musical and a comedy show, but it is not only about church as the name of the show may presume.

Tickets are going fast, but the Church Basement Ladies have performances tomorrow and Saturday, as well as three more shows next week on July 25th, 26th, and 27th. All performances start at 7:30 p.m.

To hear more about the show click on the video below of Amy Borash the Director of the Church Basement Ladies.