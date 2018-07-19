Lakeland PBS
“Church Basement Ladies” Opens at Central Lakes College

Anthony Scott
Jul. 19 2018
The second installment of the Brainerd Community Theatre summer series gets underway tonight with the performance of “Church Basement Ladies” at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

The Brainerd Community Theatre’s goal is to provide local theater talent with opportunities in the summer. “Church Basement Ladies” only has a cast of five members, but all are local and experienced talent. The performance is a combination of a musical and a comedy show, but it is not only about church as the name of the show may presume.

Tickets are going fast, but “Church Basement Ladies” has performances tomorrow and Saturday, as well as three more shows next week on July 25th, 26th, and 27th. All performances start at 7:30 p.m.

