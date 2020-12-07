Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir
December 14 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Tony Award®–winning star Kelli O’Hara and renowned actor Richard Thomas join The Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells at Temple Square to create a truly unforgettable night of celebration. Filmed in 2019, the concert is a visual and musical spectacle with vocalists, instrumentalists, bell ringers, dancers, the Gabriel Trumpet Ensemble, and the Cold Creek bluegrass band.