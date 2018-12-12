Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

December 17 at 8pm

Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans stage, film, television, and concerts. She won a 2009 Emmy® Award for Best Supporting Actress in in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies and was nominated for two Emmys and a People’s Choice Award for her role in Glee. In 1999 she won a Tony® Award for You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and was nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. The Wicked cast album earned a 2005 Grammy Award. Other notable roles include appearances in The West Wing, Disney’s Descendants and The Muppets. Chenoweth recently starred in the second season of NBC’s hit comedy series Trial and Error, and received critical acclaim for her performance as Heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster. Chenoweth also returned to the stage in her limited engagement, My Love Letter to Broadway, receiving rave reviews.

