Christmas Tree Permits Available at Chippewa National Forest

Sarah Winkelmann
Dec. 7 2017
The Chippewa National Forest is selling Christmas Tree permits now through Dec.22 for $5. They can be purchased at the supervisor’s office in Cass Lake or at the ranger districts in Blackduck, Deer River and Walker on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to a press release “Finding and cutting your own Christmas tree can make a great family holiday tradition,” said Karen Lessard, the district ranger in Blackduck, Minn. “and it can also help improve forest health by thinning stands that have a concentration of small-diameter trees.”

The Chippewa National Forest is also offering one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-grade students as part of the Every Kid in a Park program. Visit www.everykidinapark.gov for information about the program and to obtain a student voucher. To receive a free Christmas tree permit, the student and a parent must go to a Forest Service office in person with the voucher they received from the online registration.

The trees can be cut down anywhere on the National Forest land except for recreation areas, trail and administrative sites. Once the tree is cut, attach the permit to the branch before transporting.

The Chippewa National Forest is home to numerous species of fir, spruce and pine trees. For any additional information on the Christmas Tree Permits at the Chippewa National Forest at 218-335-8600.

