Christmas Tree Farm in Pierz Opens Early This Year to Meet Rush

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We are less than three weeks away from Christmas, and if you are one to wait until the last minute to go shopping or buy gifts, you may want to hurry up on buying your Christmas tree.

JB Tree Farm in Pierz traditionally opens on the Friday after Thanksgiving. But given the circumstances this year, the family-owned tree farm wanted to plan ahead in case of a big rush, and the rush came earlier this year than in the past.

We’ll hear more from co-owner Jon Blissenbach about the early rush and how they sent a Christmas tree on a 1,000-mile road trip on Tuesday’s Northwoods Adventure segment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today