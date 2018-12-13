Lakeland PBS
“Christmas Journey” Offers A Live Nativity Free To The Community

Rachel Johnson
Dec. 12 2018
A look into the Christmas story was held tonight in Brainerd that brought hundreds of people out to walk through a live nativity scene.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brainerd held their biennial Christmas Journey tonight for anyone in the community to attend. The live nativity was free to the public and offered five stations for people to walk through featuring the biblical story of Jesus’s birth.

“The Christmas Journey was an idea that we had about, I guess it’s eight years ago now, to just invite the community in and have them experience the true meaning of Christmas since Christmas tends to be over-commercialized,” said Jen Lindholm, Christmas Journey Committee Member.

The Christmas Journey was held for the first time eight years ago and was originally held outdoors. The event was moved inside to accommodate varying weather conditions. The live nativity brought over 300 guests through the church just this year.

“We have some great lighting and some great theatrics and it’s grown very large over the last eight years, but it’s amazingly powerful. We’ve had so many people who’ve told us just how uplifting this production is,” added Lindholm.

The Christmas Journey was offered two nights this week and provided free chili and a photo booth to all those who attended.

