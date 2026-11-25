A holiday tradition in Wadena is preparing to take its final bow.

After 20 years, GP Anderson has announced that 2026 will be the final season of the Christmas in Wadena display. This Christmas, the lights will shine one last time, giving families and visitors throughout the area a final opportunity to experience the holiday tradition.

For two decades, Christmas in Wadena has welcomed tens of thousands of guests who have traveled from near and far to enjoy the lights, synchronized music, and Christmas spirit. The display has helped support charitable efforts, reportedly collecting over 67,000 pounds of food and more than $30,000 in donations. Anderson says this final season will be especially memorable with new songs, fresh surprises, and a towering 25-foot animated candy cane pole.

Christmas in Wadena begins Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26) this year and runs through Jan. 1. You can visit the Christmas in Wadena website for complete showtimes, the season schedule and more information on the display.