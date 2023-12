Monday, December 11 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

An Evening of Readings and Carols is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States and boasts more than 450 students from Westminster’s renowned choirs and orchestra. Featuring familiar carols and beloved choral works, a diverse array of holiday standards and new premieres, are explored through words and music in this annual tradition.