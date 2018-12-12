Christmas at St. Olaf: Ris’n with Healing in His Wings
December 24 at 8pm
For many people, the celebration of the Advent-Christmas-Epiphany season begins with the annual St. Olaf Christmas Festival, a century-old tradition at St. Olaf College. The first festival was a musical program for the college community, planned and directed by F. Melius Christiansen, founder of the St. Olaf Music Department. The festival continues as an expression of the College’s rich musical heritage. Recorded on campus, CHRISTMAS AT ST. OLAF: RIS’N WITH HEALING IN HIS WINGS features lively and festive music, including “Gloria” by Andre J. Thomas – a work arranged for massed choir, soloists, and a full orchestra in a gospel musical style. Other music includes familiar Christmas carols, beautiful and contemplative choral anthems, and rollicking orchestral flourishes.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More