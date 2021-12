Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, December 20 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Belmont University students perform holiday favorites in the new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. This celebration of the season includes holiday favorites and classic songs.