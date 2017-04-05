DONATE

Christian Brothers, Inc. Owners Headed To The Hall Of Fame

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 5 2017
Christian Brothers, Inc. and its owners will be inducted into the IDEA hall of Fame at the IDEA Competition Awards Banquet on April 25.

Bill Christian and his business partners Roger Christian and Hal Bakke will be inducted posthumously.

The IDEA Hall of Fame honors the accomplishments of region legacy innovators who have inspired others with entrepreneurial vision, leadership and achievement, according to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

In early 1964 plans were underway for the new Christian Brothers’ hockey stick plant in Warroad within the newly refurbished old Milner building on Highway 11 West in Warroad. Hal Bakke was named president, Bill Christian as vice president and Roger Christian, the corporation treasurer. The men each kept their other jobs and they worked on the plant at night and on the weekends.

In 1980, Bill’s son Dave and 19 other players on the U.S. Olympic team defeated the Soviet squad in the “Miracle on Ice.” In the wake of the triumph, Christian Brothers’ sales increased by 40%, according to a CNN report. The company producing about 350,000 sticks a year, jumped to 500,000.

Bill’s daughter will accept the award at the ninth annual IDEA Competition Banquet.

 

 

