Chris Hennum Named New Head Coach of Bemidji Girls’ Hockey

Chris Hennum has been named the new head coach of Bemidji girls’ hockey. Activities Director Kristen McRae made the announcement this afternoon, noting his development of aspiring girls hockey players and his knowledge of the game.

Hennum has been active with the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association as both a head and assistant coach. He now takes over for Mike Johnson, who retired after this past season, and inherits a Lumberjack squad coming off their first section title and state tournament appearance in 19 years.