Choir at Bemidji High School Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji A Cappella Choir, one of the choirs at Bemidji High School, has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by MidAmerica Productions.

Led by director Chris Fettig, the choir will take the stage at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall this March under the baton of conductor Bryson Mortensen.

“The Bemidji A Cappella Choir received this invitation because of the high level and quality of musicianship demonstrated by the singers,” said Peter Tiboris, the general director and music director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International, in a press release.

The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend 9-10 hours in rehearsal as well as touring New York City.

The A Cappella Choir’s performance is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today