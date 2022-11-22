Lakeland PBS

Choir at Bemidji High School Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Lakeland News — Nov. 21 2022

The Bemidji A Cappella Choir, one of the choirs at Bemidji High School, has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by MidAmerica Productions.

Led by director Chris Fettig, the choir will take the stage at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall this March under the baton of conductor Bryson Mortensen.

“The Bemidji A Cappella Choir received this invitation because of the high level and quality of musicianship demonstrated by the singers,” said Peter Tiboris, the general director and music director of MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International, in a press release.

The singers will spend five days and four nights in New York City in preparation for their concert. They will also spend 9-10 hours in rehearsal as well as touring New York City.

The A Cappella Choir’s performance is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Kristen McRae to Take Over as First Female Bemidji HS Activities Director

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Host High School Career Fair

Active Shooting Hoax Reported to Bemidji High School

BSU Choir Celebrates 85th Anniversary with Alumni Concert

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.