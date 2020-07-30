Chisholm Man Arrested in 1986 Homicide Cold Case

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Police have arrested a northern Minnesota man in the cold-case killing of a woman 34 years ago.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police arrested 52-year-old Michael Allan Carbo, Jr. of Chisholm on Wednesday. Carbo was booked into jail on probable cause second-degree murder. Investigators arrested the suspect after a BCA lab earlier Wednesday confirmed that his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene.

Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm was last seen alive early on July 16th, 1986. That afternoon, police conducting a welfare check found her dead inside her home. DNA at the scene did not match any persons in the criminal DNA database, but a company that analyzes public genealogy databases this month identified the man as a potential suspect in the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today