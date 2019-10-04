Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Chippewa National Forest Signs Agreement with Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on Shared Stewardship

Oct. 4 2019

Today, USDA Forest Service Acting Regional Forester Bob Lueckel and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. signed a memorandum of understanding as part of a unique federal-tribal relationship that presents opportunities to balance the social, economic and cultural well-being of the Band. The two also addressed the agency’s multiple-use mission.

“We will work together to identify shared priorities and implement shared projects focused on forest and watershed restoration, fish and wildlife habitat improvement and preserve socially and culturally significant places,” Lueckel said. “The overlap of boundaries and jurisdiction provides us with an opportunity to implement shared stewardship practices and enhance our partnership with the Band.”

The signing builds on a 2013 agreement between the Chippewa National Forest and the Band by formalizing the consultation process and build trust about forest management decisions.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation between the Forest Service and the Band for natural resource management, economic development and employment, training and education, maintaining Ojibwe cultural life ways and regulatory jurisdiction on National Forest System and trust lands within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation.

Congress created the Chippewa in the early 20th century from lands that had been set aside to serve as a treaty-guaranteed reservation for the Band. Today, about 90% of the reservation lies within forest boundaries while 45% of the forest lies within the reservation.

“The challenges we face today, such as wildfire and invasive species, go beyond the shared forest and Reservation boundaries and effect people beyond the jurisdiction of any single agency or organization,” Lueckel said. “This necessitates working closely together to find new ways of doing business at a greater pace and scale for the greatest benefits to resources and people.”

Destiny Wiggins

Contact Lakeland News

Destiny Wiggins
dwiggins@lptv.org

Related Posts

Human Remains Found In Cass Lake Identified

UPDATED – Human Remains Recovered During Search In Rural Cass Lake

Human Remains Recovered During Search In Rural Cass Lake

Cass Lake Man’s Bail Maintained At $2 Million During Rule 8 Hearing

Latest Story

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Baxter native and Democrat Quinn Nystrom announced her candidacy for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday. Nystrom is the
Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's 8th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Bemidji Alliance Responds Back

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Cass County Missing Person Investigation

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Highway 210 Between Brainerd And Ironton Officially Opens To Traffic

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Merrifield Father, Son Farmers Recognized For Water Quality Efforts

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.