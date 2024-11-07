Nov 7, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Chippewa National Forest, Leech Lake Band Renew Co-Stewardship Agreement

The Chippewa National Forest and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have renewed an agreement by formalizing the consultation process to cultivate trust related to forest management decisions.

A press release from the U.S. Forest Service says the signing builds on a recently expired 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between the Chippewa National Forest and the band.

The agreement provides a framework for cooperation between the Forest Service and the Leech Lake Band for natural resource management, economic development and employment, training and education, maintaining Ojibwe cultural lifeways, and regulatory jurisdiction on National Forest System and trust lands within the boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation.

Congress created the Chippewa National Forest in the early 20th century from lands that had been set aside to serve as a treaty-guaranteed reservation for the band. Today, about 90% of the reservation lies within forest boundaries, while 45% of the forest lies within the reservation.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Country Kitchen

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Crime

Brainerd Woman Accused of Soliciting Child She Was Coaching

Education & Government

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Turtle River Lake North of Bemidji

Community

Red Lake Approves Distribution of $200 Checks to Band Members

Crime

Jury Convicts Man of Killing Girlfriend and Hiding Her Body in Rural Minnesota