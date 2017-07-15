Chippewa National Forest Growth Continues With New Land Acquisition

When the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation approached The Chippewa National Forest about obtaining new property to expand, they expressed interest – although there was one obstacle in the way.

“We said funding was an issue, but we would pursue acquiring the funding,” said Chippewa National Forest Lands & Recreation Program Manager Christine Brown. “Eventually we applied for and got the funding to purchase the property.”

Flower Pot Bay Land comes with a $400,000 price tag and is nearly 20 acres. It’s located along the Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack and includes more than 1,500 feet of undeveloped shoreline.

The Flower Pot Bay land was acquired after a 10 year campaign for its preservation. The land will provide public access and offer a number of recreation opportunities.

“It provides more fishing and wildlife habitat protection and provides resource protection that will ensure sustainability over the next generation and future generations,” said Brown.

Protection of the lake shore is one of the forest’s priority because of the high development along the lake.

“We wanted to ensure that the habitat along the shore and within the wooded area was protected,” said Brown.

The new addition of Flower Pot Bay Land will only add to the rustic setting of the forest.