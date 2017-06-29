Chippewa National Forest Expands Into Ten Mile Lake Area

The Chippewa National Forest announced that it has acquired land in the Flower Pot Bay area of Ten Mile Lake after a 10-year campaign to preserve the land.

The U.S. Forest Service will now oversee the 17.86 acres of land, which includes over 1,500 feet of undeveloped shoreline.

“Through the leadership of the Ten Mile Lake Association and the generosity of the Kolderie Family and Kay White, we are delighted to see this parcel protected,” said Darla Lenz, forest supervisor at the Chippewa National Forest, in a statement. “This acquisition will help ensure a long future of quality forest space for hunters and anglers, hikers, campers, and other nature lovers who enjoy the great outdoors.”

According to a press release, by securing ownership of the land, the department will be able to preserve clean water within Ten Mile Lake, which is a direct benefit to maintaining healthy forests and ecosystems. The Flower Pot Bay parcel will provide improved public access and offer additional dispersed recreation opportunities, helping to distribute use and improve visitor experience.

The collaboration began in 2007, when Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation approached the Forest Service regarding interest to acquire the property from them. The Forest expressed interest, but informed the foundation the acquisition could take years to fund. The foundation agreed to hold the property until the Forest could secure the funding.

“For our conservation organization working in partnerships is critical to our success and we are grateful to the U.S. Forest Service commitment to this project and to this region as we work to protect the amazing lakes and water resources in this region,” said Lindsey Ketchel, the executive director at the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation, in a statement.

This parcel is one of the last remaining non-public undeveloped parcels with significant riparian frontage within the Forest. In addition, Ten Mile Lake is designated as one of 24 News Release Sentinel Lakes and due to its high water quality, the Minnesota DNR listed the lake as A Cisco Refuge Lake, meaning the lake and its watershed is of high long-term conservation priority.

The parcel, with its significant lake frontage will be able to provide a wealth of sporting recreational opportunities including hiking, wildlife viewing, duck hunting, fishing, deer hunting, and small game hunting. The parcel also offers bald eagle habitat, protection of high-quality wetlands, protection for aquatic and wildlife habitat.