Chipotle Opens Up In New Baxter Location

Chaz MootzNov. 20 2019

Chipotle in Baxter had its grand opening today. The new location will bring job opportunities to the Baxter community with the restaurant employing an average of 25 individuals.

Waiting lines extended all the way outside the door of the new Chipotle. One unique feature about the restaurant in Baxter is that it’s only the second Chipotle in Minnesota with a chipot-lane, which allows customers to pick up orders without leaving their cars. Some Brainerd Lakes Area residents had to make a road trip in order to get their first taste of the Mexican food.

“We came from Aitkin and we don’t have a lot of places to eat there, so when you hear a Chipotle is coming, we already know we’re there, there are so many all-American restaurants like Burger King and McDonald’s, when you get a place like Chipolte, where you can get a burrito and different kind of food, I mean I love it,” said Aitkin resident Reagan.

“I usually go with the burrito and steak, I really like guacamole too, but it’s always worth it to go to Chipolte no matter what the line is,” said Aitkin resident John.

Normal hours of operation for Chipotle will be from 10:45 A.M until 10:00 P.M. seven days per week.

