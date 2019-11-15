Lakeland PBS

Chipotle Soon To Open New Restaurant In Baxter

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 15 2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced today that a new restaurant in Baxter will be open for business on November 19th and will be giving away free Chipotle swag for the first 50 customers in line. This specific location will also feature a Chipotlane which allows the community more convenience and an easier way to access the restaurant. Baxter is only the second Chipotlane in Minnesota.

The restaurant employs on average 25 individuals and will provide more job opportunities for those in the Baxter community. The restaurant offers benefits for all crew members such as health care, debt-free degree to an accredited university or tuition assistance of $5,250 per year to the school of their choice.

Other benefits include free English lessons as a second language, GED classes, discounts to fitness centers and more.

In addition, employees are included in a bonus program that allows them an opportunity to earn up to an extra month’s pay each year.

The restaurant will be located at 14203 Edgewood Drive and will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

 

