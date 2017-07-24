Chipotle Confirms Location In Baxter

Through a series of Twitter and Facebook replies, Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed it will be opening up a location in Baxter in “early 2018.”

The popular chain restaurant has seen multiple messages and tweets from curious fans as to when a location will open in the Brainerd Lakes area.

One response from the official Chipotle Facebook page says that they fast-food burrito chain will be opening a location along Edgewood Drive in Baxter, at the new development currently under construction at the end of the Gander Mountain parking lot.