Chipotle Confirms Location In Baxter
Through a series of Twitter and Facebook replies, Chipotle Mexican Grill has confirmed it will be opening up a location in Baxter in “early 2018.”
The popular chain restaurant has seen multiple messages and tweets from curious fans as to when a location will open in the Brainerd Lakes area.
One response from the official Chipotle Facebook page says that they fast-food burrito chain will be opening a location along Edgewood Drive in Baxter, at the new development currently under construction at the end of the Gander Mountain parking lot.
