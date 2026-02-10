Chip Rankin Named New Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent

Earlier today, the Brainerd School Board selected Chip Rankin to serve as the district’s new superintendent.

Rankin, who is the current superintendent of Minnewaska Area Schools, was the board’s unanimous selection. He and Dr. Mike Neubeck, the interim superintendent at Jackson County Central Public Schools, were the two finalists.

“This is a pivotal moment for Brainerd Public Schools, and we are confident that Mr. Rankin is the right leader to guide us forward,” said Sarah Speer, Brainerd School Board Chair, in a statement. “With Chip at the helm, we are entering a new chapter filled with promise, innovation, and a renewed focus on excellence for all.”

A press release issued by Brainerd Public Schools said the school board will conduct negotiations with Rankin and that a contract is expected to be approved at a board meeting later this month. Rankin’s planned starting date as superintendent is July 1, 2026.

Update Feb. 11, 2026: More information why the Brainerd School Board chose Chip Rankin as the next superintendent can be found here.