Chimney Fire Prompts Bemidji Fire Department To Share Helpful Tips

After responding to a chimney fire on Sunday, the Bemidji Fire Department says its important to remember some basic tips when using your fireplace.

Even though the first chimney fire of the season left only minimal damage, no one was injured as a result of the fire.

As we head into the cold winter months, the fire department says there are some tips you need to remember to prevent chimney fires.

Most chimney fires occur due to a build-up of creosote, a tarry by-product of burning wood. The fire department says to have your chimney flue professionally inspected every year and cleaned as necessary. Burn only dry, well-seasoned hardwood to reduce creosote accumulation and do not use flammable liquids to start a fire.