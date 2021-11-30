Children and Families of Hubbard County recently Awarded $83,000
According to a recent press release from The Northwest Minnesota Foundation of Bemidji, $83,000 dollars has been recently awarded to children and families of Hubbard County by the Hewitt Family Charitable Fund.
From funding emergency shelters, and camp experiences, this fund has awarded this money to agencies and non-profits in order to support programs and initiatives that could potentially have a long lasting impact on the lives of both children and families in Hubbard County.
These are the following awards:
- Akeley Regional Community Center
- Family Safety Network, for a Trained Shelter and Housing Specialist
- CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation – Community Health
- MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Inc., for a car program
- Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for creating Opportunities for Kinship Kids
- Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for Camp Experiences
- Park Rapids ISD 309, for Outdoor Adventure Skills
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.