Children and Families of Hubbard County recently Awarded $83,000

According to a recent press release from The Northwest Minnesota Foundation of Bemidji, $83,000 dollars has been recently awarded to children and families of Hubbard County by the Hewitt Family Charitable Fund.

From funding emergency shelters, and camp experiences, this fund has awarded this money to agencies and non-profits in order to support programs and initiatives that could potentially have a long lasting impact on the lives of both children and families in Hubbard County.

These are the following awards:

Akeley Regional Community Center

Family Safety Network , for a Trained Shelter and Housing Specialist

, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation – Community Health

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Inc. , for a car program

, Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for creating Opportunities for Kinship Kids

Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for Camp Experiences

Park Rapids ISD 309, for Outdoor Adventure Skills

