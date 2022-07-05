Children Ages 6 Months To 5 Years Old Will Be Available For The Covid-19 Vaccine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care a not-for-profit health care system, will be administering COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages six months to five years of age.

These vaccines will be offered to children starting July 6th, only at the Wadena Clinic. It is being encouraged to vaccinate your children as soon as possible.

The vaccine will give them a much-needed layer of protection. Children in this age bracket face unique mitigation challenges and often cannot wear a mask when in public.

To make an appointment, please call 218-631-3510. Please follow Tri-County Health Care

on social media for more updates.

