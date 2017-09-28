DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Child Support Task Force Visits Brainerd

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

In 2016, the Minnesota Legislature formed a child support task force. Today, the group came to Brainerd for the first time to hear from local residents about their child support issues and needs.

“The task force is working on the guidelines and reviewing the actual guidelines in how child support is set. That’s what they want to hear from, how does the amount of child support that’s set affect both sides of the families and wherever the children are living,” said Crow Wing County Child Support Supervisor Karen Holt.

During the public comment session of the task force there were parents there who pay child support and parents who receive child support to voice their opinions of their personal situations.

“I feel like it is a struggle at times to get the child support that my kids deserve,” said mother of three Jennah Fox.

Fox is looking for answers on how to better keep track of what child support is paid based on income.

“My personal experience, that’s my struggle, is being able to get them when they are working for cash and there is no basis or proof of what they are making,” Fox said.

She wasn’t alone in sharing her story and was grateful the task force took the time to come to Brainerd.

“Makes me feel like they are actually trying to do something for me and my kids,” Fox said. “They are trying to help get the help that I need.”

It’s support that even those at the county level are glad to receive from the task force.

“I think it’s important for our customers and our clients for having their voices heard and let them know what is going on out here,” Holt said.

After the five minutes each person was given to speak, the task force members could ask questions about what they just heard.

“It’s difficult; it’s hard to make families happy and it’s hard to listen to the struggles that they have on both sides of this,” Holt said.

The task force will use the input from the discussion today in order to submit a report to the Legislature in February 2018.

“I feel assured that my worker is actually trying, and I am hoping something positive comes out of this,” Fox said.

Fox and others are remaining optimistic about the future of child support in Minnesota.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County To Hold Hazardous Waste Collection

Fall Prevention Assessments For Seniors Taking Place This Week

Vocational Training Programs Launched In Brainerd Area

New Park Commemorates Those Lost In Milford Mine Collapse

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Verndale Prepares To Face Tough Rothsay Team

“Winning” – that’s just one word to describe the culture of Verndale Pirate football, and the 2017 edition is no different. The
Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Verndale Prepares To Face Tough Rothsay Team

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Bemidji State University Offers On-Campus Weapon Storage For Resident Students

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

MnDOT Trains Drivers For Snowplow Operation

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Talmoon Woman Scammed Local Business Owners

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Missing Hunter Found After Four Days In Chippewa National Forest

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.