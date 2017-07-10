Child Run Over In Parade In Menahga, Injured
A seven-year-old boy was injured on Saturday after he was run over by a boom trailer in a parade in Menahga, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Brett Pietila, 7 of Menahga, was run over while he was picking up candy by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 24-year-old Ben Skoog of Menahga.
The Silverado was towing a boom trailer, which is what eventually hit the child.
Pietila was airlifted to Sanford Health Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Minnesota State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by the Menagha Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department and Sanford Air Ambulance.
