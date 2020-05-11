Lakeland PBS

Child Involved in Serious Tractor Accident in Crow Wing County

Brad Hamilton — May. 11 2020

A 4-year-old child was involved in a serious tractor accident where emergency surgery was needed over the weekend in Crow Wing County.

Crow Wing County Deputies and Nisswa police officers responded to the incident at 17201 Highway 371 in First Assessment Township, where it was learned that the boy was sitting on the operator’s lap while a skid-steer tractor was in use. The child was injured in the arm mechanism of the tractor when he leaned forward in the cab.

The mishap resulted in the child being airlifted from Essentia Health to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. The child needed emergency surgery on internal injuries that resulted from the incident.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says that the child is in stable condition and all reports are positive that he will make a full recovery.

