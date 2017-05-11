DONATE

Child Injured In Lawnmower Accident

Child Injured In Lawnmower Accident

Josh Peterson
May. 11 2017
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday evening around 5:30 of a 2-year-old child that was run over by a lawnmower at a home on Great River Road in Swan River Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Alex Warzecha, 32, of Little Falls, MN was mowing the lawn with a zero-turn riding lawnmower and his 2-year-old son was riding on the back of the mower. The child fell off while the father was making a turn and was accidentally run over by the lawnmower while the PTO was engaged.

The child was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, with a severe leg injury.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, Bowlus First Response Team, Gold Cross Ambulance and North Air Care.

Josh Peterson
