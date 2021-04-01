Child Injured in Farming Accident in Wing River Township

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The child got stuck in a PTO shaft while mixing feed according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 30 at 4:29PM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call regarding an individual who was caught in farm equipment in section 30 of Wing River Township.

According to the release, the caller indicated they had gotten the individual free from the farm equipment and they would be transporting them to the hospital in their personal vehicle. Law Enforcement arrived on scene to learn it was a child that was injured.

The child was air lifted to North Memorial Health Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

