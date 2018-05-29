Lakeland PBS
Child Found Unresponsive in Rush Lake

Sarah Winkelmann
May. 29 2018
The Crow Wing County Sheriff responded to a call of an unresponsive child in Rush lake just after 10 a.m. on Monday, May 28. When officials arrived they located the child near a dock in 2-3 feet of water by a parent.

CPR was performed and the child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis and is in the Intensive Care Unit. The name of the child is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Crosslake Police Department, Crosslake Fire Department, North Ambulance, North Air Care and the Minnesota DNR Enforcement.

