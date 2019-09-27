Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Child Care Legislative Panel Discusses Shortage

Sep. 26 2019

The Beltrami County Board room was filled with concerned community members and daycare providers as they joined state legislatures in an open forum tonight in Bemidji. The panel was organized by the Bemidji Area Child Care Innovation Program, who’ve been gathering feedback from child care providers on legislation that’d want to see changed.

“We’ve been leading this effort since January with a team of 30 throughout the Greater Bemidji area to address the needs we have in child care; obviously there’s a need for child care slots, we want to know how our legislative representatives can support those needs in rural Minnesota, and especially looking at Greater Bemidji,” said Greater Bemidji Assistant Director Erin Echternach.

Senator Paul Utke, Representative John Persell and Representative Matt Grossell heard from numerous day care providers. The informal panel gave providers the opportunity to talk about their ideas they’d want to see done legislatively. Some of the ideas being presented deal with community solutions.

“A lot of those solutions are around supporting our current providers that are here and trying to bolster that network of providers, so that we add more providers to our network. However, some of the rules and regulations that are in placed in Minnesota make that really difficult because the start-up costs are expensive to build centers – it’s not cost efficient here, especially with the demographic that we have in Beltrami County,” Echternach said.

Other issues discussed included current laws in Minnesota that determines how someone can be licensed and how many children they can care for.

Currently in Beltrami County, there are 97 licensed child care providers. The biggest challenge that day care providers face is the infant slots.

“We have some providers quitting, we have some providers that quit after one or two years. So the goal is, as a core team is to come together and try to help with providers that we can retain them and we can also get more into the career,” Local Daycare Provider Jeri Francis said.

Four proposals were presented during the Panel. Proposal one was to raise the C3 License with two adults to 14. Proposal two was to provide allowance for optional forms of daycare, dropping the preschool age by six months and to start a pilot program for Subsidy to infant care.

There’s currently 226 infant slots and a current shortage of 747 child care slots in the Bemidji School District Area.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Entrepreneurship and Identity in the Native American Community Discussed At Bemidji Panel

Sheriff K9 Team Apprehends Two Wanted In Vehicle Theft And Pursuit

Bemidji Law Enforcement Trains On How To Respond To Mental Illness

Sen. Tina Smith’s Listening Session On Housing Shortage Crisis Visits Bemidji

Latest Story

Church Of The Cross Hosts Historic Rummage Sale In Nisswa

The Luthern Church of the Cross rummage sale has continued to grow and it’s now an event where people come all the way from out of the
Posted on Sep. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Church Of The Cross Hosts Historic Rummage Sale In Nisswa

Posted on Sep. 26 2019

Entrepreneurship and Identity in the Native American Community Discussed At Bemidji Panel

Posted on Sep. 26 2019

Golden Apple: Solar Schools Project Officially Completed

Posted on Sep. 26 2019

Possible Human Bone Found In Rural Polk County

Posted on Sep. 26 2019

Jade Rosenfeldt To Fill Seventh Judicial District Vacancy

Posted on Sep. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.