Child Care Grants Available in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has dedicated $500,000 towards child care assistance grants to existing care providers and new start-up child care businesses.

The funds come from the first half of the $12.6 million awarded to Crow Wing Country through the American Rescue Plan Act. If selected, the funds can be used multiple ways.

“The money can be used for licensing costs, expansion start-up costs, playground equipment, and general equipment that someone needs to expand or to start their daycare facility,” said Tyler Glynn, Executive Director at Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation.

There are certain requirements for applicants: they must be located in Crow Wing County, must be licensed through the state, and must be committed to remain in business for two years.

The application process is open now until December 6. You can apply by clicking here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today