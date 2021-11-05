Child Care Grants Available in Crow Wing County
Crow Wing County has dedicated $500,000 towards child care assistance grants to existing care providers and new start-up child care businesses.
The funds come from the first half of the $12.6 million awarded to Crow Wing Country through the American Rescue Plan Act. If selected, the funds can be used multiple ways.
“The money can be used for licensing costs, expansion start-up costs, playground equipment, and general equipment that someone needs to expand or to start their daycare facility,” said Tyler Glynn, Executive Director at Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation.
There are certain requirements for applicants: they must be located in Crow Wing County, must be licensed through the state, and must be committed to remain in business for two years.
The application process is open now until December 6. You can apply by clicking here.
