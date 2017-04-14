Child Abuse In Minnesota Sees An Increase

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials say nearly 40,000 children were suspected of being abused or neglected in the state last year, a 25 percent increase from 2015.

Minnesota Public Radio reports the data posted by the Minnesota Department of Human Services also noted a spike in maltreatment investigations.

The report didn’t detail what was behind the increase, but says it was likely due to in part to increased awareness and “a growing opioid crisis.”

Gov. Mark Dayton focused on child abuse after the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported in 2014 that social service workers didn’t follow up on abuse complaints about 4-year-old Eric Dean, who was later killed by his stepmother.

Dayton’s moves have included ordering state human services officials to conduct monthly random screenings of child protection workers’ decisions.