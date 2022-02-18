Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton Announces his Candidacy for Beltrami County Sheriff

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Graduate of BCA’s Police Management and Supervision Series, and Beltrami County Sheriff, Jarrett Walton has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, and has announced today, that he will be running for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s position.

Walton, has served as Chief Deputy in Beltrami County for the last 3 years, as well as the Beltrami Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. These years of service include, Dodge City, KS Police officer, Beltrami County deputy sheriff, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative Sergeant, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Affiliate Task Force Member, just to name a few.

Some areas of expertise include, Instructor for Defensive Tactics/use of force, Instructor Trainer for Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC), Certified Forensic Computer/cellphone analyst, Field Force Command, Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot- Develop drone program for the Sheriff’s Office, Grant writing projects include grant to obtain Squad laptops (2010), DWI Officer- pays for a full time employee to enforce DWI Laws (2020).

Securing funds to maintain and grow the Sheriff’s Office K9 Program. DNR grant funding for the Recreation Enforcement Program. Collaborated with Domestic Violence Court to obtain grant funding to pay for 5 hours a week to have our crime analyst to monitor individuals violating active Orders for Protection and Domestic Violence No Contact orders (DANCO).

Leading the initiative to work with the Northwest Minnesota Emergency Communications Board to bring the Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) to enhance

radio communications in Beltrami County and with our first responder partners.

“I have been fortunate to be given opportunities and mentored by Sheriff Beitel and Sheriff Hodapp to developing my leadership skills. I am currently working collaboratively with Beltrami County Department heads and leadership, Bemidji Police Department, Mental Health experts, and Beltrami County citizens on leadership groups or committees on the Jail project, Employee Retention and recruitment, utilizing technology, Officer Wellness, and addressing mental health response and services provided in the jail,” said Walton.

If Walton takes his place as Beltrami County Sheriff, he hopes to continue jail projects, by studying and addressing the needs of our jail. Continue to expand and develop Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Officer Wellness program, provide resources/services for inmates to reduce recidivism while incarcerated and upon initial release, and much more.

“My wife, Amelia (Ami), and I have called this area our home for over 20 years. We have raised our children in this community, and now we are enjoying our grandchildren here. When I think back to the start of my law enforcement career, and through the accomplishments of the last 20 years, I am extremely proud to be a member of this office and of this community. I have always actively looking to improve the efficiencies, response and services provided by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to Beltrami County citizens. I am eager to face the unique challenges we currently face and those in the future, by serving as the next Beltrami County Sheriff,” Said Walton.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today