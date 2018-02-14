DONATE

Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel Announces Candidacy For Beltrami County Sheriff

Shirelle Moore
Feb. 14 2018
Beltrami County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ernie Beitel announced this morning that he is throwing his hat in the ring for the office of Beltrami County Sheriff. The news comes two days after current county sheriff, Phil Hodapp, announced his retirement.

Beitel has over 33 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked in the Beltrami Sheriff’s office for 23 years and has served as Chief Deputy in Beltrami County for 5 ½ years. Beitel has also worked with the Glenwood Police Department, Pine River Police Department, and served as the Cass County deputy sheriff.

“My current position has allowed me to bring my experience, leadership, courage and commitment to the mission of running the day to day operations of the sheriff’s office and conducting strategic planning for the future,” says Beitel through a press release this morning. “I believe continuing education is important for law enforcement personnel. As the needs of the communities we serve change and progress, so should the education of law enforcement personnel, specifically as it relates to the area of mental health, drug and alcohol dependency and how we respond to those in crisis.”

Beitel is a graduate of the BCA’s Police Management and Supervision Series, the Minnesota Chiefs Of Police Association CLEO and Command Academy, the FBI-LEEDA’s 82nd Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Chief Executive Officer Training.

You can visit www.ErnieBeitelForSheriff.com for more information about his candidacy, although the website is currently still under construction.

