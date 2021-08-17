Lakeland PBS

CHI St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids Offering Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Lakeland News — Aug. 16 2021

The best way to not get COVID-19, experts say, is to get vaccinated. CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is offering walk-in vaccine appointments.

The clinic, located in Park Rapids, will be administering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, although anyone under 18 will require parental consent.

The clinic is offering this everyday from 8 AM until 4 PM through August 19.

