CHI St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids Offering Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
The best way to not get COVID-19, experts say, is to get vaccinated. CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is offering walk-in vaccine appointments.
The clinic, located in Park Rapids, will be administering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, although anyone under 18 will require parental consent.
The clinic is offering this everyday from 8 AM until 4 PM through August 19.
