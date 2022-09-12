CHI St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids Hosting Bivalent Booster Drive-Thru Clinic
With new COVID-19 booster shots introduced to the market in response to the rise in variants, CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids is taking action and will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday, September 13th.
The clinic will offer the bivalent booster shot, which targets the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that are causing new COVID-19 cases. Those 18 and older who have had their primary series or boosters of the COVID-19 vaccine more than two months ago are eligible for the clinic. Proof of vaccination is required.
Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 218-237-5464. The clinic will be open from 9 AM to 12 PM on Tuesday.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.