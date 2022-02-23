CHI St.Joseph’s Health Foundation offers Scholarship Opportunities to Local Graduates

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CHI St.Joseph’s Health Foundation in Park Rapids, MN is offering scholarship programs to enhance efforts to remain as a quality healthcare facility. Graduating seniors from around the local area, who are considering healthcare as a career, especially those who desire to work in a rural healthcare facility, are encouraged to apply for these scholarships.

Back In 2021, CHI St.Jospeh’s Health awarded 10 scholarships totaling $9,500 to local high school graduates.

These are the following scholarship opportunities available:

CHI St.Joseph’s Health Scholarship- $1,000 scholarship awards that are available to graduating seniors from the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga and Sebeka schools who are going to college, or accredited vocational school, all pursuing careers within healthcare.

CHI St.Joseph’s Health/Laurie Hohnstadt Scholarship- This is a $750 scholarship that is available to Park Rapids High School students only. This will go to seniors who have plans to pursue a registered nursing degree.

CHI St.Joseph’s Health/Brian Koria Scholarship- This is a $750 scholarship award that is funded by CHI St. Joseph’s Health co-workers in memory of Brian Koria. This will be awarded to graduating seniors who are pursuing education within the medical field. Graduates must be from the communities of Park Rapids, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Laporte, Menahga or Sebeka.

Scholarship application deadline is Friday, April 8th, 2022. Students can apply online or got to https://chisjh.org/foundation/scholarships/ in order to download an application. Applicants can also contact Sonja Day at 218-616-3383 or at sonjaday@catholichealth.net for any further inquires.

