CHI St. Joseph’s Health Earns National Recognition From Organ Donation Campaign

Jul. 31 2019

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids has earned national recognition from the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. CHI St. Joseph’s Health earned platinum recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state.

The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign between October 2018 and April 2019. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors.

“Organ and tissue donation is an identified priority for CHI St. Joseph’s Health,” said Chris Broeker, CHI St. Joseph’s Health Director of Quality. “We have integrated awareness activities into many of our events throughout the year which truly creates a culture of giving for our staff, we are proud to partner with LifeSource in these efforts.”

CHI St. Joseph’s Health was one of more than 1,480 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 638 organizations to earn platinum recognition.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

