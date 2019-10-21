CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic Awarded Grants for New Facility

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic has been awarded an estimated total of over $1 million from several businesses to help start the renovations for a new facility that is scheduled to open Spring 2020.

According to the clinic’s press release, the need for oral health care for those in public programs are unmet. The current clinic has been open since 2004 and often times has a waiting list. With the new facility, patient capacity is likely to increase and is expected to provide primary dental services to over 3,000 people on an annual basis.

“We at Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation believe that everyone deserves a healthy smile and we are passionate about improving access to oral health care to people who

need it most,” said Joe Lally, Executive Director of the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation. “St. Joseph’s plays a critical role in helping people in Park Rapids and

surrounding communities, and we are thrilled to support its expansion and growth.”

The purpose of the Community Dental Clinic has been to provide dental care access for patients enrolled in public care dental programs, low-income families, and other at-risk populations.

“Supporting medical services to low-income, special needs, and underserved communities has been a priority of the Otto Bremer Trust,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “St. Joseph’s is responding to a need by constructing a new dental clinic in the greater Park Rapids area, and we are pleased to help support its completion.”

The new facility will be located at 206 Pleasant Avenue South.