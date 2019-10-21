Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic Awarded Grants for New Facility

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 21 2019

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Dental Clinic has been awarded an estimated total of over $1 million from several businesses to help start the renovations for a new facility that is scheduled to open Spring 2020.

According to the clinic’s press release, the need for oral health care for those in public programs are unmet. The current clinic has been open since 2004 and often times has a waiting list. With the new facility, patient capacity is likely to increase and is expected to provide primary dental services to over 3,000 people on an annual basis.

“We at Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation believe that everyone deserves a healthy smile and we are passionate about improving access to oral health care to people who
need it most,” said Joe Lally, Executive Director of the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation. “St. Joseph’s plays a critical role in helping people in Park Rapids and
surrounding communities, and we are thrilled to support its expansion and growth.”

The purpose of the Community Dental Clinic has been to provide dental care access for patients enrolled in public care dental programs, low-income families, and other at-risk populations.

“Supporting medical services to low-income, special needs, and underserved communities has been a priority of the Otto Bremer Trust,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “St. Joseph’s is responding to a need by constructing a new dental clinic in the greater Park Rapids area, and we are pleased to help support its completion.”

The new facility will be located at 206 Pleasant Avenue South.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Heritage Living Center Cited For Multiple Violations By MDH

Minnesota DNR Offers A New Grant Program To Help Get Children Outside Early And Often

Park Rapids Community Celebrates Opening Of Rotary Fitness Park

Park Rapids Highway 71 Construction Nears Final Phase

Recent Show

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Explore and examine the early years of the Students First Mentorship program in Bemidji which pairs students with mentors to help students
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Recently Added

Students First: Mentorship in Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Our Town — Hackensack

Posted on Jun. 12 2019

Backroads: Bluehound

Posted on May. 15 2019

Common Ground: Sprout Growers and Makers Market

Posted on May. 15 2019

Backroads: Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Posted on May. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.