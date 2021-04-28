Lakeland PBS

Chauvin Sentencing Moved to June 25, Lawmakers OK Funding for Security Costs

Lakeland News — Apr. 27 2021

The sentencing date for convicted murderer Derek Chauvin has been moved to June 25.

Last week, a jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty in the 2020 killing of George Floyd. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Under Minnesota statues, he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one – second-degree murder. The maximum sentencing allowed in Minnesota for second-degree unintentional murder is up to 40 years in prison. The court previously set Chauvin’s sentencing for June 16.

The Minnesota Legislature has approved $7.8 million to help cover the extra security costs the state incurred ahead of last week’s guilty verdicts in Chauvin’s murder trial. The state House and Senate passed the package Tuesday with bipartisan support, and Governor Walz signed the bill into law Tuesday night.

Walz requested the additional funding to cover the costs for state troopers and other law enforcement who were brought in from outside agencies. Minnesota’s divided legislature struggled for months to agree on the funding, with Republicans balking at the costs and Democrats demanding new police accountability measures.

