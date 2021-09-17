Lakeland PBS

Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty to Violating Teen’s Civil Rights

Lakeland News — Sep. 16 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in George Floyd’s death has pleaded not guilty to violating a teenager’s civil rights in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.

Derek Chauvin was convicted this year on state charges of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death. He’s also charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s civil rights. But another indictment against Chauvin alleges he carried out a similar act against a then-14-year-old boy in 2017.

This indictment alleges Chauvin deprived the teenager, who is Black, of his rights when held his knee on the boy’s neck and upper back while the boy was prone, handcuffed and not resisting.

